Government Says ‘Exposed’ Congress shying away from debate

New Delhi, Dec 01: Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday alleged that the Congress, which is hell bent upon portraying the government in negative light, stands exposed with its attitude in Parliament and said it is extremely unfortunate that they are finding ways to disrupt the proceedings and shying away from debate.

“The opposition particularly Congress stands totally exposed. They were saying that the Prime Minister is not coming to the House and he is not participating in the debate and accused him of giving lectures outside Parliament. This is the third day the Prime Minister came to Parliament. He wanted to participate in the debate as and when required,” he told the media outside Parliament here.

Naidu said the government has made its intention clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Parliament and intervene as and when required.

“At the end, the Finance Minister will debate. Today morning, the Prime Minister came to the Rajya Sabha. The Congress did not cooperate to have the debate. They came to the well of the House. They created chaos and then did not allow the debate to go on. Subsequently, when the House reassembled they again created chaos. They criticised the leader of the House…they attacked even the deputy chairman, made sarcastic and defamatory comments against the chair,” he added.

Naidu further said that the Congress, which has no issues to discuss, is running away from debate in Parliament.

“P. Chidambaram, one of the senior members, came to the defence of Jairam Ramesh defending the remark. The Congress Party was saying the Prime Minister has come only for the Question Hour and not for the debate. Further they have no answer and they are creating chaos. They are trying to change the goalpost from time to time. They are finding ways to disrupt the proceedings of the House,” said Naidu.

“I hope that they realize their folly and at least allow the House to function. They want to show the government in a poor light but they are being exposed,” he added.

The opposition’s uproar over demonetisation continued to disrupt proceedings in Parliament despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence. The opposition has so far been adamant that the Prime Minister should be present during debate to listen to their views.

However, they did not allow Rajya Sabha to resume the debate though the Prime Minister was present in the pre-lunch and post lunch sessions. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were later adjourned for the day on the issue. (ANI)