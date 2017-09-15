Government to strengthen education in backward, Naxal areas, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Raipur/Chhattisgarh, September 15: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday said that the government is working to strengthen education in the backward and the Naxal-hit areas of the state.

Raman Singh told the reporters that they have introduced the Porta-Cabins structures for schools in the Naxal-affected areas, where the school building was destroyed by the Naxals and will soon inspire them to join schools.

“We have introduced the Porta-Cabins in the Naxal-hit areas, in place of the school that was destructed by them. We have increased the count of schools. We have now reached the interior part of the Naxal-hit area and will soon train them and will try to bring to school,” Raman Singh said.

The chief minister further said that the Chhattisgarh Government’s aim is to improve the quality of the education provided to the students and match up to the national literacy level.

“The kind of enthusiasm that is there in the people and the way the literacy rate has increased in the state, we will now try to reach up to the mark of the national literacy rate. By literacy, we also mean that a person should be digitally-literate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar, who addressed the gathering at the Raipur Saakshar Samman Samaroh here, said that it is the aim of the Indian Government to Make India literate by 2022.

“Raman Singh is the hero of Chhattisgarh. Whenever I visit this state, I get to see a different kind of energy. Large numbers of students are clearing the entrance test of the IITs, the IIMs and the civil services, which is an incredible change,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar also said that the School Chalo Abhiyan would be launched shortly. He added that nearly 1/4th people of the country are still not literate and the government has pledged to develop the backward districts of the state. (ANI)