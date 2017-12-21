Government to vehicle owners; ‘Take bull bars off cars or face penalty’

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Centre has asked the states to take a stern action against unauthorized fitment of crash guards or bull bars in vehicles saying such fittings pose a safety concern for pedestrians.

These bars are fitted in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of Rs 1,000 for the driver for the first offense and Rs 2,000 for second or subsequent offenses while the penalty for seller or deliverer could be Rs 5,000.

“It is brought to your notice that the fitments of crash guards/ bull bar is in contravention of section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and attracts penalty under section 190 and 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to the Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and Commissioners, Transport of the states.

Crash guards or bull bar on the vehicles pose serious safety concerns to the pedestrians as well as occupants of the vehicle.

“It is therefore requested that states may take strict action against the unauthorized fitment of crash guard/bull bar on the motor vehicles,” it said.

Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 mentions that any person who drives or causes or allows to be driven, in any public place a motor vehicle, which violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air-pollution, shall be punishable for the first offence with a fine of Rs 1,000 and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine of Rs 2,000.

Section 191 prescribes, “Whoever being an importer of or dealer in motor vehicles, sells or delivers or offers to sell or deliver a motor vehicle or trailer in such condition that the use thereof in a public place would be in contravention of Chapter VII or any rule made thereunder or alters the motor vehicle or trailer so as to render its conditions such that its use in a public place would be in contravention of Chapter VII or any rule made thereunder shall be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000.