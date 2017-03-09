Government Urges Opposition For Healthy Debate In Budget Session

New Delhi, March 09: Now, all eyes set on the second leg of the Central Budget Session beginning today in Parliament.

The central government while looking forward to a nourishing debate has urged the opposition parties to help the Parliament function in a systematic manner.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told news agencies that “Finance, appropriation bill, maternity, and many other bills will be discussed in the parliament during this session. We request all to help the functioning of Parliament smoothly”.

Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu also shared the same opinion and urged all political parties to focus on the Union budget, adding it would be the central government’s priority to pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill besides other important bills.

“I want all political parties to focus on the Union budget. They should indulge in a proper debate because that will benefit the whole nation. I urge them to maintain peace in discussing issues in parliament. There should be good debate. The Central government is ready to discuss issues related to the Union budget. The government is ready to answer any question related to that.”

M Venkaiah Naidu, Urban Development Minister

The first part of the Budget session began on January 31 and ended on February 9 after the presentation of the Union Budget and passage of the motion of thanks to the President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the joint sitting of both houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On last month Parliament, also passed the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, to eliminate the possibility of running a parallel economy using the old demonetised notes of Rs. 500 and 1,000.

The Central government is keen to pass the much-awaited legislations related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill during the month-long session, apart from the passage of Finance Bill, which will continue till April 12th.

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims), 2016, and the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016, are slated for consideration and passage today in Lok Sabha.

(With ANI Inputs)