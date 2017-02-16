Government welcomes Army Chief’s assertion against anti-national elements in Jammu Kashmir

New Delhi, Feb 16: The BJP-led NDA regime on Thursday welcomed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s strict message to anti-national elements in Jammu and Kashmir while asserting that the ruling dispensation at the Centre is clear on its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Army Chief’s assertion is in national interest, adding national interest is supreme.

“Anybody who acts against it will be treated as someone who has not done his duty,” Rijiju told ANI.

Echoing similar emotions, Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh lauded the armed forces for protecting the nation with utmost sincerity and dedication.

“If we are safe today and we are able to carry our daily activities according to our wishes merrily because we are safely guarded by our security forces. It is in the interest of the army that no interference is made in its work,” Singh said.

“We sleep when they wake. When we eat, they stay hungry. Therefore, we owe to the Indian Army and we should allow them to perform their task and their responsibilities professionally to the best of their wisdom and ability,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s stand on zero tolerance towards terrorism, Singh said: “The attempt to intimidate youth is now even known by them. Perpetrators of terrorism also need to be brought to book”.

The Army Chief yesterday issued a stern warning against anti-national elements.

“The people who have picked up arms, the local boys, if they want to continue with such acts of terrorism and display flags of the ISIS and Pakistan then we will treat them as anti-national elements,” he said while paying his tribute to the bravehearts of the Handwara and Bandipora encounters.