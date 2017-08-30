Governor C Vidyasagar Rao not intervening in AIADMK issues: DMK’s MK Stalin plans to meet President tomorrow

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 30: M.K. Stalin, the active president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday said that Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao has “failed to discharge his duties”. M.K. Stalin also stated that this is the main reason he is decided to meet President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow. M.K.Stalin, spoke to the press and said that said that Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao is indulging in politics. He added that “We have been saying since the beginning that the Union Government is behind everything happening in Tamil Nadu.”

This comes after Governor Rao told the Opposition leaders that he can’t intervene in the issue of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rebels as the 19 MLAs “continue to be party members”. In a joint appeal, four Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have urged Governor Vidyasagar Rao to summon the Assembly immediately and order Edappadi K. Palanisamy to seek a vote of confidence and resolve “the crisis in the ruling party” after 19 rebel MLAs withdrew support to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media today, the Opposition party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan said, “In response to our demand (convene vote of confidence), Governor Rao said that he is unable to act as rival MLAs are still in the AIADMK.” Talking about the meeting with the President, Stalin said, “The President has agreed to meet us at 11 a.m. tomorrow and we will meet him with our allies.”

Although earlier in the day, T.T. Dinakaran said that both the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam are spreading “false information about us that is why they have been meeting Union ministers.” Stalin further said that if no action is taken against Tamil Nadu Government even after meeting the President, then they “will consider legal action”.

Earlier on Monday, the AIADMK passed four resolutions, according to which the decisions made by party deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran would have no legal impact as his appointment was announced null on August 10.

The four resolutions are:

– Decisions made by Dinakaran will have no legal impact as his appointment was announced null on August 10

– Party mouthpieces – the Namadhu MGR magazine and Jaya TV – will be retrieved legally

– To call for a General Council meeting (date not finalised)

– To strengthen the party to be capable to run for another 100 years and to celebrate the MGR centenary in a big way.

The resolutions were made at the AIADMK headquarters. The AIADMK meeting at Chennai’s Royapettah was held today. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and O. Panneerselvam were present in the meeting. The meeting discussed the issue of 19 (allegedly 22) legislators giving a letter to Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Chief Minister Palanisamy and wanting a new Chief Minister.

Originally, the AIADMK was divided into two factions – one led by former chief minister O. Panneerselvam and the other by Sasikala. The Election Commission (EC) had recognised only these two factions at the time of R.K. Nagar constituency by-polls. However, it was postponed because of money play – bribing the voters. Later, a third faction emerged under Palanisamy as it developed differences with the Sasikala-Dinakaran faction.

On August 26, Dinakaran said that all those MLAs supporting him will teach a lesson to those who want to evict Sasikala. Over the last few days, many MLAs of the AIADMK have pledged support to Dinakaran taking the strength of his camp to 21. The anger within the EPS over its merger with the Panneerselvam camp was evident as the MLA publically chided the Chief Minister for his decision.

While the DMK and the Congress have been urging the Tamil Nadu Governor to direct Palanisamy to prove his majority in the House, no decision on the same has been taken yet. Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao is expected to return to Tamil Nadu shortly, after which he is likely to ask Palanisamy to take a floor test. This would be the second time in six months that the State Assembly would witness a floor test, if it happens. (ANI)