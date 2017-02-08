Governor Vidyasagar Rao is right in deferring Sasikala’s oath-taking: Former AG

AIADMK Pannerselvam camp sacks Sasikala and Dinakaran.

Chennai, Feb 08: Former Advocate General of India Soli Sorabjee, a Constitutional expert, says Governor Vidyasagar Rao is right in deferring Sasikala’s oath-taking.

He said if the Supreme Court overturns the Madras High Court ruling and finds Sasikala guilty of corruption, she cannot assume office in any case.

The SC is expected to give the judgment next week. Meanwhile, the governor, who is also the governor of Maharashtra is in Mumbai and it is uncertain when he will return to Chennai.

