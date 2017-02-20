Governor Vidyasagar Rao seeks report on trust vote ruckus; DMK to stage state-wide hunger stir

Chennai, Feb 20: After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami won the confidence vote and proved his majority in the assembly, Governor Vidyasagar Rao has sought a report from the assembly secretary on the incidents that took place during the trust motion.

According to sources in Raj Bhavan, the Governor has sought a factual report on the incidents that happened on the floor of the assembly.

Furthermore, Panneerselvam, accompanied by former ministers K Pandiarajan and S Semmalai, briefed the governor about Saturdays incidents and submitted a memorandum to declare the trust vote as invalid. We are demanding a fresh floor test, said Pandiarajan.

Leader of Opposition and DMK working president MK Stalin, who met the Governor immediately after being evicted from the assembly with torn shirt on Saturday, urged him to nullify the entire proceedings to protect the spirit of democracy and the Constitution.

Earlier, Stalin announced that his party would hold hunger strikes on February 22 in all the districts to protest the illegal trust vote moved by the CM.