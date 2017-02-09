Governor Vidyasagar Rao to meet Panneerselvam first at 5PM and Sasikala at 7PM

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

Chennai, Feb 09: Governor Vidyasagar Rao to meet Panneerselvam first at 5PM and Sasikala at 7PM. This decision of the Governor Vidyasagar Rao is very significant as it give clear indication that Panneerselvam is having an upper hand in the tussle.

Reportedly, Sasikala will be meeting him alone, and not accompanied by her MLAs.

Meanwhile, OPS welcomes L Madhusudanan, the AIADMK Presidium’s Chairman, as he arrives at the CM’s home. Madhusudanan has said that OPS is the real leader.

OPS for his part says, “Our senior leader Madhusudan was threatened and pressurised, and despite that he stood alone to safeguard party. We welcome him.”

OPS says it is Sasikala who is doing dirty tricks to acquire the chair of CM, if she succeeds it will be a big blot on democracy.

Madusudhanan has alleged there is a mystery behind Jayalalithaa’s death and appeals to people to support OPS.

“I will protect MGR’s and Jayalalithaa’s legacy at all costs. When Amma was in hospital, after 24 days Sasikala told me she is fine. That was the first time she spoke to me,” OPS says.

“Only when they (Saiskala) said Madhusudhanan will become General Secretary, I agreed to become Chief Minister.”

