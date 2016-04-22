Govt approves Rs 842.7 crore to Karnataka, Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh, affected by drought and floods

Delhi, April 22: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday announced an aid of Rs.723.23 crore for drought-hit Karnataka as well as Rs.35.14 crore and Rs 84.33 grant for flood ravaged Arunachal Pradesh and Puducherry respectively.

The decision was taken by Singh after a high-level committee meeting here. The focus of the meeting was on providing central assistance to two states and a union territory.

“The committee examined the proposals based on the report of the central team which visited Karnataka, affected by drought, and Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh, affected by floods.”“

The HLC approved the assistance for Karnataka (Rs.723.23 crore) and Rs.35.14 crore for Puducherry and Rs.84.33 crore for Arunachal Pradesh. The assistance to Arunachal Pradesh includes Rs.18 crore under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme,” the ministry added.