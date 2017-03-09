Govt. capable to protect country from terrorists

Govt. capable to protect country from terrorists.

New Delhi, Mar. 9: Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Thursday asserted that the government is capable enough to protect the country from terrorists.
“We have to say that we are capable enough to protect the country. We are serious about the country. We are protecting the country from terrorists,” Ahir told ANI.
Ahir further said the government is taking up responsibility for helping the police in every state.
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the Lucknow terror operation.
The terrorist holed up inside a house in the outskirts of Lucknow at Thakurganj locality under Kakori police station, was killed by security forces on Wednesday night following a 12-hour long anti-terror operation.
ADG (Law and Order) Daljit Chaudhary said the force went inside the house and found the suspect dead along with weapons.
IG Anti Terror Squad (ATS) Aseem Arun confirmed that the slain terror suspect was an active member of the Islamic State terror group. (ANI)

