Govt clears proposal to buy six more  Apache attack helicopters from Boeing

August 17, 2017 | By :
Govt clears proposal to buy six more  Apache attack helicopters from Boeing

New Delhi,August17:The Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday cleared a proposal to buy six more Boeing Co Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army at a cost of around Rs 4,168 crore.

The AH-64E Apache helicopters will come with associated equipment including spares, training and ammunition. The order follows on from India’s previous purchase of 22 Apache and Chinook helicopters from Boeing in 2015.

The DAC also cleared a proposal to buy two sets of gas turbines from Ukraine for two Grigorovich class ships being built in Russia for India.

The gas turbines will be bought by India from Ukraine due to the ongoing tension between the two nations — Russia and Ukraine. Their cost is Rs 490 crore.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Bank unions go on one-day nationwide strike against demonetization costs and financial stand of govt
Govt plans to build a 1,300 km highway along the Brahmaputra River in Assam
Boeing signs $1 billion contract for digital switchover with Dassault Systemes
Odisha State govt to set up four more science centres in different parts of state to popularize science and technology among people
RTI query to govt says Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died in a plane crash
Govt to ensure availability of all stent brands says pricing authority
Top