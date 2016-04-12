Govt considering demand of Jews for minority status

New Delhi, Apr 12: The government is considering the demand of Jews for minority status, Union Minister Najma Heptulla said today.

Heptulla said her ministry had received a proposal from the members of the community recently and it has been forwarded to other departments, including the Law Ministry, seeking their opinion.

“Jews have demanded minority status. The proposal has been moved to other departments for their opinion,” the Minority Affairs Minister told reporters.

There are around 5,000 Jews living the country, she said.

There are currently six minority communities in the country – Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains.

Jains, with a population of about 50 lakh people, were the last to get the status in January, 2014.