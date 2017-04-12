UP govt to construct a Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan at Lucknow

Lucknow,April12: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has finalised to construct a Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan here, reports on Wednesday said.

Reports say that the state government has finalised its plan and the construction work will begin soon.

The UP CM last month announced setting up of Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan at either Lucknow, Ghaziabad or Noida.

The Bhavan will be built on the lines of Haj House in the state capital.

CM Yogi Adityanath recently announced doubling of financial grant given to pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The previous Akhilesh Yadav led government too had doubled that the grant given to pilgrims of Mansarovar from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. The grant had to be given to those who produce a domicile certificate or a copy of the passport, certifying that they belong to UP.

Last year, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav a seven-storeyed Haj House in Ghaziabad, which acts as a transit and facilitation point for pilgrims from the state.