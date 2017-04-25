Govt to ensure availability of all stent brands says pricing authority

New Delhi, April25:The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Monday confirmed that it had received requests from Boston Scientific to be allowed to raise the prices of the latest generation stents.

It joins other MNCs Abbott and Meditronics that have either requested permission to withdraw their stents from the market or be allowed to raise the prices.

Abbott on Friday sought permission to withdraw their Alpine and Absorb stents from the market. While Abbott and Medtronics approached the NPPA in April, Boston Scientific approached the authority in March but the request is under review, confirmed NPPA chairman Bhupendra Singh.

“Boston’s price revision request is under examination. Government will ensure availability of all brands,” Singh said.

In February 2017 ,the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority on Monday fixed the ceiling price of drug eluting stents (DES) and bioresorbable stents at Rs 30,000 and that of bare metal stents at Rs 7,500. The prices will be effective from notification on February 14.

This comes as a huge relief to lakhs of patients who have to undergo coronary angioplasty+ to insert stents to open up clogged arteries. Over six lakh stents were estimated to have been used in angioplasties in India in 2016.

The cost of a drug eluting stent currently ranges between Rs 24,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh and that of a bioresorbable stent is Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Over 95% of stents used in India are drug eluting.