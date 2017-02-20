Govt. failed in Kerala, impose President’s rule, says Maneka Gandhi

Govt. failed in Kerala, impose President's rule, says Maneka Gandhi.

New Delhi, Feb 20: Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development urged to impose Kerala state under President’s rule in the wake of the molestation reported against a South Indian actress as well as the other recurrent similar crimes.

She said that, President’s rule shall be imposed in Kerala as the Government has failed to maintain law and order.

National Council for women would send notice to Kerala DGP over this issue. Police is unable to trace three more culprits behind this issue.

A case of attempted rape was filed after a popular Malayalam actress was allegedly abducted and molested on Friday night in the Ernakulam district of Kerala.
The incident, reportedly, took place while the victim was returning from a shoot.
According to police, the actress was held in the car for an hour, after which, she was dropped near her residence at around 10.30 pm.

