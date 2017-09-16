Govt not interested, police purposefully delays investigation: NCW on Kerala actress molestation case

Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, September 16: National Commission for Women (NCW) hits out at the state government criticising their inefficiency in investigating Kerala actress molestation case.

Lalitha Kumaramangalam, Women’s Commission President, claims that the case did not undergo proper investigation. She alleges that government is not interested to enquire about the actress molestation case. Police is purposefully delaying the inquest, asserts Lalitha. Chief Minister did not respond to the questions asked related to the investigation of the case.

The Women’s Commission President made it clear that, for delaying the probe, she would seek explanation from Chief Minister and DGP.

Following actress molestation, National Women’s Commission had sought report from police and had also suggested to provide necessary security for the actress. Earlier Women’s Commission had asked DGP to directly appear before the Commission to inform developments of the investigation.