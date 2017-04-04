Govt. plans to waive off Agriculture loans: UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, April 4: Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi on Tuesday said that a historic decision on the Government’s intention to waive off the farmers’ loans, would be taken so as to free them from the burden.

Surya Pratap Sahi said that information has been asked from the banks about the loans taken by farmers. He added that the decision would be taken based on the report received by the banks. Approximately Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 45,000 crore is estimated as the total loan amount.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh had been eagerly waiting for this meeting. Today’s meeting will be very important and a historical decision will be taken for the people overburdened with the problem of a loan,” Sahi told ANI.

The Agriculture Minister further stated that the government would buy the wheat produce of the farmers for which around 5,000 centres will be opened.

“Second issue would be the sale of their wheat production. We will be buying their production on a large scale. We have increased the amount from 40,000 metric tonnes to 80,000 metric tonnes. For purchase of wheat, around 5,000 centres will be managed by the government,” he said.

The first Cabinet meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Government will be held in Lucknow later in the day.

The Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister is likely to take up several key issues including a loan waiver for farmers.

During the recent assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to waive off agricultural loans of farmers in the first Cabinet meeting after coming to power.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared at an election rally that he would ensure the BJP government in its first Cabinet meeting takes the decision to waive off the farmers’ loan. (ANI)