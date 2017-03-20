Govt. to make it compulsory for lawmakers to provide details of properties

Dehradun, Mar. 20: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday declared that the government would soon make it mandatory for ministers to provide details of their assets.

“During BJP government, it was mandatory for ministers, MLAs to present details of their assets annually. I will implement it again in my state too,” said Rawat at a press meet.

Rawat also asserted that currently Uttarakhand is experiencing loss and he is keen to review the new sources of revenue for the state.

“Uttarakhand presently is in loss and debt. We will check needless expenditure and discuss on new sources of income for uplifting the state,” said Rawat.

Further Rawat claimed that his government will be effectively look into issues related to Gauvansh Sanrakshan (Beef-Ban).

“Law on Gauvansh Sanrakshan, which was brought during our government, will be efficiently executed and worked on,” said Rawat.

Rawat took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uma Bharti were among the several dignitaries, who attended the swearing-in ceremony that held yesterday. (ANI)