Govt. under Narendra Modi giving legal support to communal agenda, blames CPI (M).

New Delhi, May 27: The Political Bureau of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) on Saturday issued a statement to Environment Ministry over the ban on cattle slaughter, saying the notification by the ministry is an atrocious attempt by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA Government to give legal cover to its wholly communal and divisive agenda to impose a diet code on the country.

“It will destroy the livelihood of crores of farmers involved in animal husbandry, eliminate traditional cattle fairs, put an unfair burden on farmers to care for useless cattle. This will further burden the farmers who are increasingly resorting to distress suicides due to escalating input costs,” the statement read.

The statement also added that the ban will also have an impact on the leather industry and the meat export industry, affecting the lives of crores of people.

“The notification is also an encroachment on the rights of the states under whose jurisdiction such issues fall,” the statement further read.

The CPI (M) condemned and opposed the ban and demanded is withdrawal.

The Centre’s notification has restricted the sale of animals for slaughter which were used for agricultural purposes.

The Environment Ministry this week notified a regulation under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 prohibiting sale of cattle through animal markets across the country.

Regulating animal trade is a state business but animal welfare is a central subject, thereby providing the window for the ministry to notify the rule. (ANI)