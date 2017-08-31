Govt. using technology to bring fastness, accuracy, transparency in Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati/Andhra Pradesh, August 31: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asserted that the Andhra Pradesh Government is using technology in real time governance to bring fastness, accuracy, and transparency in the state.

Addressing the students at the K.L. University, Naidu said, “As the technology is growing leaps and bounds, the Andhra Pradesh Government is using it in real-time governance to bring fastness, accuracy, and transparency.”

He further suggested that technology should be used to develop rural areas too, adding that their government is trying for the same.

“I have asked at least 40 companies here to use the United States expertise. Our government is eager to catch up with such tech developments. How to use rural resources, natural and human and to create wealth is our focus,” he noted.

Mentioning that U.S. universities have a practical approach, the Chief Minister said that now the state institutions are also following them

“The corporate, educational institutes and the government together can create wonders and we are open for such experiments,” he added.