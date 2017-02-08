Graft case against Sasikala disqualifies her

New Delhi, Feb 08: Adding to the furore caused by the PIL against Sasikala Natarajan being elected the General secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the legal team of the petitioner on Tuesday reiterated the ineligibility of her candidature on accounts of her being a non member of legislative assembly. Adding that her pending disproportionate assets cases, further disqualifies her to swear in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

G.S. Mani, lawyer of petitioner in the case that he is fighting on behalf of Panchayat NGO’s General Secretary,Senthil R Murugam, who slammed the PIL petition directions not to permit Sasikala to appear for the swearing in ceremony as the Chief Minister.

“The disproportionate assets case is pending and apart from that the constitutional provision is challenged in this case. The constitutional provision permitting a non member of legislative assembly, to become Minister or Chief Minister, is misused by the corrupt people who are in power,” added Mani.

Asserting that these kind of corrupt practices are going on in since the Jayalalithaa’s case, he said, “This kind of practice is continuously going on ever since the case of Jayalalithaa. Jaylalithaa resigned and thereafter she became Chief Minister without being a member of the legislative assembly, contested elections and went on. Also when Jayalalitha and Sasikala were convicted in the case, in view of that conviction only they were disqualified. ”

He further demanded Supreme Court to frame guidelines and judgments for the non members of the legislative assembly to become Chief Ministers.

Adding that an urgent listing of the PIL is essential he said “We are here to challenge the constitutional petition, we are in the process of getting urgent listing in this matter as anytime from now Sasikala can take swearing. Tomorrow it could be mentioned in front of the honourable Supreme Court, today we are modifying the listing, with more facts,”

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed yesterday by a Chennai resident in the apex court seeking a stay over Sasikala’s swearing-in, claiming that she had been convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for amassing wealth disproportionate to her income.

The petitioner said he filed the plea in the interest of people of Tamil Nadu and to maintain the peace in the state.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and AIADMK leader KC Palaniswamy had complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that Sasikala’s appointment as the party’s interim general secretary was carried out in an undemocratic manner.

Sasikala will be the third woman chief minister of Tamil Nadu after Janaki Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, if elected. (ANI)