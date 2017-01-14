Grammy award winner David Guetta’s Mumbai concert rescheduled for January 15

New Delhi, Jan. 14: In some respite for David Guetta’s fans in India, the Mumbai concert, which was earlier cancelled, has been rescheduled for January 15.

The concert will be held at Jio Gardens, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

One after the other, all his three concerts, which were to be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Noida were cancelled citing different reasons.

In Mumbai, the DJ’s concert was cancelled on Friday as authorities denied permission reportedly due to lack of proper documents.

Whereas in Bengaluru, Guetta’s show was scrapped with organisers citing “law and order situation” following the molestation incident during New Year’s Eve as the reason.

The reason stated for cancellation of concert in Noida was the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Superintendent of Police (rural) GB Nagar said that permission has been denied for his January 15th concert in Greater Noida in view of section 144 ahead of UP Elections.

Shailendra Singh, founder of India’s Sunburn Festival, said that it’s painful and surely a big loss for the country because he was performing in Bengaluru for charity.

He also said that all Guetta’s performance fee was going towards educating children, adding that the show, as of now, has been postponed and being citizens of India they must abide with what authority has decided.

The DJ is on a four-city tour, which was expected to begin from Bangalore and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. (ANI)