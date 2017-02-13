Grammy Awards 2017: Adele’s ’25’ wins Album of the Year

New York, Feb 13: ’25’ by Adele wins Grammy award for album of the year.

Just ahead of the win, for the second year in a row, Adele sang a tribute to George Michael, which went awry, prompting her to swear and ask for a restart while on stage, reports CNN.

She was just moments into her slowed down take of “Fastlove” when she paused.

“I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry,” she said, before she was briefly cut-off by a censor. “I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?”

The tribute was Adele’s second performance of the night. The singer kicked off Sunday’s show with a pitch-perfect rendition of her hit “Hello.”

“I can’t mess this up for him,” she said, as the crowd cheered.

Before attempting the song again, she also apologized to Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich.

Last year, Adele’s performance of “All I Ask” was plagued by sound problems after piano mics fell onto the instrument’s strings, causing a distracting, tinny sound throughout.

After finishing “Fastlove,” fellow artists showed their support for Adele in the audience with a standing ovation — and on Twitter.