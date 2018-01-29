Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic beats ‘Despacito’ and ‘Shape of you’

New York, January 29: Taking the Grammys by storm, Bruno Mars walked away with six trophies for his hit-album ’24K Magic’, including the three biggest awards of the night – Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of The Year.

The musician beat out nominees Childish Gambino with ‘Redbone’; Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for ‘Despacito’; Jay-Z for ‘The Story of O.J.’ and Kendrick Lamar with ‘HUMBLE’.

He took to the stage and began his acceptance speech with a shout-out to his fellow nominees, “You guys are the other reason why I’m in the studio pulling my hair out. Thank you guys for blessing us with your music”.

Mars urged the Grammy Awards to not play him off, but the music did come up toward the end of his speech.

While accepting the award, Mars said, “Don’t cut me off Grammys, please”. This year marked Mars’ third nomination in the Album of the Year category, and his second win.

While accepting the Record of the Year award, Mars said, “My father, if you’re watching. Look at me, pop, look at me. I’m at the Grammys”.

Mars took home seven awards throughout the night: Album and Record of the Year for ’24K Magic’ and Song of the Year for ‘That’s what I Like’; Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for ‘That’s What I Like’. ’24K Magic’ was also awarded Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).

Record of the year

24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Album of the year

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Song of the year

That’s What I Like”



Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Best pop solo performance

Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton – “Either Way”

Best pop duo/group performance

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

Best rock performance

You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen

Best rock album

“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs

Best R&B album

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Best rap performance

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

Best rap album

DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

Best country song

“Broken Halos”

Best country album

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

Best rap/sung performance

“Loyalty” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best comedy album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas” — Dave Chappelle

Best urban contemporary album

the Weeknd – Starboy

Best music video

“Humble” – Kendrick Lamar

