Grammy Awards: Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic beats ‘Despacito’ and ‘Shape of you’
New York, January 29: Taking the Grammys by storm, Bruno Mars walked away with six trophies for his hit-album ’24K Magic’, including the three biggest awards of the night – Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of The Year.
The musician beat out nominees Childish Gambino with ‘Redbone’; Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for ‘Despacito’; Jay-Z for ‘The Story of O.J.’ and Kendrick Lamar with ‘HUMBLE’.
He took to the stage and began his acceptance speech with a shout-out to his fellow nominees, “You guys are the other reason why I’m in the studio pulling my hair out. Thank you guys for blessing us with your music”.
Mars urged the Grammy Awards to not play him off, but the music did come up toward the end of his speech.
While accepting the award, Mars said, “Don’t cut me off Grammys, please”. This year marked Mars’ third nomination in the Album of the Year category, and his second win.
While accepting the Record of the Year award, Mars said, “My father, if you’re watching. Look at me, pop, look at me. I’m at the Grammys”.
Mars took home seven awards throughout the night: Album and Record of the Year for ’24K Magic’ and Song of the Year for ‘That’s what I Like’; Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for ‘That’s What I Like’. ’24K Magic’ was also awarded Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).
Record of the year
24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
Album of the year
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
Song of the year
That’s What I Like”
Best new artist
Alessia Cara
Best pop solo performance
Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – “Either Way”
Best pop duo/group performance
“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
Best rock performance
You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen
Best rock album
“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs
Best R&B album
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Best rap performance
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
Best rap album
DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar
Best country song
“Broken Halos”
Best country album
“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton
Best rap/sung performance
“Loyalty” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
Best comedy album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas” — Dave Chappelle
Best urban contemporary album
the Weeknd – Starboy
Best music video
“Humble” – Kendrick Lamar