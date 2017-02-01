RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson accompanies his mother to Parliament

NewDelhi, Feb1:The Viewers Gallery in Parliament House had a a young Sonali Jaitley watching her father finance minister Arun Jaitley deliver the Union Budget 2017 today.

There was another young visitor. A baby boy, who wasn’t taken to the Viewers Gallery, but heard the proceedings from the Parliament lobby.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson.

The baby boy was with his mother, RJD MP Misa Bharti, and it was his first visit to the illustrious Parliament House. As the boy’s mother held him, MPs from across party lines came and cooed at him and posed for photographs in the Central Hall.

The baby is yet to be given a formal name, but his mother calls grandChhotu. Misa Bharti went inside the House to sign the attendance register and returned to the lobby stay with him.

Another RJD leader in the making?