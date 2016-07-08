Granted bail for Hardik Patel : But stay away from Gujarat for 6 months

Ahmedabad, July 08: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel was on Friday afternoon granted bail by the Gujarat High Court in sedition case.

The court granted bail on the condition that he will stay out of the state for next six months, reported ANI.

Hardik was arrested and imprisoned in a jail in Surat in two different sedition cases filed against him by Ahmedabad and Surat police, .

Last month, Patel had told the Gujarat High Court he was ready to accept any condition that it may deem fit for granting him bail.

Opposing the bail plea, government pleader Mitesh Amin had told the court that government is apprehensive that Hardik may repeat the offence and his presence outside jail may endanger the law-and-order situation in the state.

Earlier, during earlier hearings, the government had declined to accept Hardik’s offer for a written undertaking for bail.

Hardik had earlier approached the high court for bail after the lower courts in Surat and Ahmedabad (where separate sedition cases are registered against him) refused him any relief. The young Patel leader and his three associates are facing charges under IPC sections 124(A) (sedition), 121 (A) (conspiracy to wage war against government) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).

They are accused of inciting violence to put pressure on the government to accept the demand of OBC reservation for Patels.