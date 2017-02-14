Grave fall to Sasikala: SC asks her to surrender immediately.

Chennai, Feb.14: AIADMK Interim secretary Sasikala has been convicted in the 20-year-old disproportionate assets case. She is asked to surrender immediately. She will have to serve 4 years in jail in this regard. This is a 22 year old case which was initiated by Subramaniam Swamy.

Tamil Nadu has been in the limelight from the days of Jayalalitaa’s hospitalisation on September 22 and it lasted till the death announcement of Jayalalithaa. She stands disqualified for six years from contesting elections after release from jail. Earlier, in anticipation of the order, huge crowd has gathered inside the court no 6 of the SC.

After a few days, disagreements were raised between the AIADMK menmbers which resulted in a tussle for power between two groups in the AIADMK.

AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan and chief minister O Panneerselvam had become the center of attraction in Indian politics for the last few weeks. She claimed that 134 AIADMK MLAs support her and she could form the government. But the Governor had delayed the swearing-in of Sasikala. This could be analysed that, the governor has delayed the swearing-in as he may be waiting for the final judgement of the Supreme court.

When the verdict was delivered, Ms Sasikaka was at the Golden Bay resort on the outskirts of Chennai. More than 120 MLAs were held ath this resort for the last aone week to prevent them from joining the Panneerselvam camp. O Panneerselvam, had refused party orders to facilitate the promotion of Sasikala to the state’s top job. Instead, like her, he petitioned Governor C Vidyasagar Rao for the right to take a trust vote in the legislature to prove he is the rightful head of government.

Reportedly Sasiakala visited villages nearby and presented chocolates to children, then addressed the legislators in a speech replete with references to “Amma” (Jayalalithaa) and their close relationship to emphasise the integrity and authenticity of her claim as Ms Jayalalithaa’s successor.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, G.S. Mani, the lawyer for Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, on Tuesday said if the court convicts Sasikala, she’ll lose everything.

“If the court convicts Sasikala even for a minimum period of one year, she will legally lose the Chief Minister post because she will suffer the disqualification as per the provision under the Constitution and per the law laid by the Supreme Court. As she is not the member of the legislative assembly, she does not fulfill the qualification. There is no doubt if the court convicts her she will lose everything,” Mani said.

“We expect that the Supreme Court will give good judgement because people’s money has been looted by those in power. So, they should be punished and they should be sent to jail. We are expecting that,” he added.

The Supreme Court is expected to announce its much-anticipated verdict in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case against former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa and her close aide and AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday.

Earlier, G.S. Mani filed a caveat before the apex court stating that the court should hear his side of the matter before passing any judgement in the Sasikala case.

The top court last week refused to grant an urgent hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to put on hold Sasikala’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister till it passed judgement in the DA case against her.

Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, and two others were accused of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 66.65 crore during her first term as Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996.

