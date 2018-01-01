Great chance of nuclear war, will trample the LoC threatens terror leader Syed Salahuddin

The defence experts on Tuesday said that Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin is an arrogant man, whom Pakistan should push back to India to let him face the consequences by the Indian Armed forces.

Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin, who has been branded as a ‘global terrorist’ by the United States, admitted in a TV interview to having carried out terror attacks on Indian soil.

