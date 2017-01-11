Great ! `Rangoon` trailer crosses 11 million views

New Delhi, Jan. 11 : People are going gaga over the recently released trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Rangoon’ resulting in more than 11 million views since its release.

The trailer has been garnering eyeballs and has been receiving appreciations from all spheres and has taken the internet by storm.

With all three top notch lead actors in their element, the movie showcases an intriguing story line.

The combination of Vishal Bhardwaj and Saif who has delivered a master piece like ‘Omkara’, and on the other hand, the reunion of Vishal and Shahid after delivering classics like ‘Haider’ and ‘Kaminey’, has been very well received by the audiences.

The ace director, who is known to bring out the best in his actors, has got the audiences highly anticipating for the release of the flick.

The period drama is all set to hit the theaters on February 24, 2017.



(ANI)