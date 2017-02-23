Greedy for St.George Fort, Got Parappana ; Now Sasikala Wants more 

Bengaluru, Feb 23: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Sasikala Natarajan, whose chief ministerial ambitions were defeated after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case, who is now lodged in Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru is hoping to get better facilities in view of her age and poor health.

Sasikala aka Chinamma is fine, though weak. Her sugar level and BP are normal. She is adjusting to the prison life. She has applied for better facilities in jail. We hope she gets them,” said V Pugazhendi, secretary of the AIADMK’s Karnataka state unit.

“We are hoping the Parappana jail authorities will consider her request for better amenities like a cot, mattress, table fan and attached bathroom so that she can take care of her health till she gets transferred to the Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai,” she added.

Pugazhendi also stated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is likely to meet Chinnamma next week, along with her lawyers to discuss provisions for her jail transfer.

HL Satyanarayana Rao, Karnataka’s Director General of Prisons, said that there was a legal provision for a prisoner to seek transfer to another jail if the jail superintendent considers a request on prisoner’s health or humanitarian grounds.

Earlier, Sasikala’s similar requests of home cooked food and mineral water were denied by authorities.

Presently, she is serving the remainder of her sentence along with her sister-in-law Elavarasi and her nephew VK Sudhakaran.

However, the sentence could be extended should she fail to pay her Rs 10 crore fine.

Sasikala Natarajan, along with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, had spent a few weeks in jail after a lower court in Bengaluru convicted them in the DA case in 2014. After the court’s decision was overturned by the Karnataka High Court, they were released.

Earlier this week “Cyanide Mallika” aka KD Kempamma, Sasikala’s neighbour in jail was shifted by the prison authorities to Hindalga prison in Belagavi in north Karnataka. This is in the wake of media reports that she posed a threat to Sasikala Natarajan’s life as her cell was very close to the AIADMK supremo’s cell. She had killed at least six women since 1999 using cyanide.