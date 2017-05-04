Green chilli prices skyrocket in city markets due to lack of availability in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May4:While red chilli farmers are being exploited by agents and middlemen who are not providing minimum support price, green chilli prices in city markets are rising day by day.

The lack of chillies in Telangana State and lower supply from neighbouring states like AP and Karnataka have led to the price rise.

One-and-half decades ago, Telangana did not depend on any other region or state for green chillies as farmers from Chevella, Vikarabad, Nawabpet, Mominpet and Shamirpet in Rangareddy, Kothur and Narayanpet in Mahbubnagar used to cultivate green chillies based on the seasons.

Estates officer of Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar K. R. Vijay Kumar said farmers from a few parts of Chevella, Shamirpet and Navabpet were now cultivating green chillies.

“Now, markets in the city are depending on supply from Andhra Pradesh and Bengalurur. Due to the lesser arrivals, the prices are rising,” he said.

On Wednesday, green chilies were sold in wholesale markets at Rs 50 followed by Rs 55 (Rythu Bazaars), Rs 75 (retail markets) and Rs100 (Super Bazaars).

In the last two days, a 100-gram green chilly packet is available at Rs 10 in Super Bazaars.

Mr Kumar said, “It is common in case of green chillies – ups and downs are based on the supply. We can’t say that it will continue till the end of summer.”