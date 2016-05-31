Grief over gorilla’s death at Cincinnati Zoo turns to outrage on Social Media

Ohio, May 31: A gorilla was shot dead after a four-year-old fell into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo located in Ohio. The bread is said to be endangered and its killing has unleashed grief all over the internet.

There are various criticism against the extreme step taken by the authorities. A Facebook page called “Justice for Harambe” has been made and received more than 41,000 “likes” within hours of its creation. Currently more than 100,000 people signed a petition calling for the mother to be “investigated for negligence” and “held accountable for her actions”. People are angry as they question the authorities that why not any alternative step was taken instead of killing the animal. There are also hate comments on the other of little boy’s mother as she didn’t keep a close watch on him.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 10 to 12 feet into the moat surrounding the habitat. In the video the gorilla can be seen dragging the little boy and hence, injured. 17-year-old male western lowland gorilla, Harambe, was not alone but there were two other female gorillas also in the enclosure.

There are people who are heard trying to calm the boy down while he was being roughly dragged by the animal. The boy is seen cyring and calling out for hel in the video.

Police later confirmed that the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center near the zoo with serious bruises and injuries over the body. He was treated for serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

According to reports, the boy was with the 400-pound animal for about 10 minutes before the zoo’s security team took the extreme step and shot the gorilla. Later zoo employees unlocked the gate and two firefighters quickly retrieved the child.