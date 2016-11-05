Group of miscreants loot 3 ATM’s of different banks worth INR 30lakh in Bhadrak during Kali puja

BHADRAK,Nov5: The tight security and intensified night patrolling by police for the week-long Kali Puja in Bhadrak town have failed to curb crime in the town.

On  Thursday night, a group of miscreants looted Rs30 lakh from ATMs of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank at Randia Bazaar, both located merely five kms away from the local police station and SBI counter situated in the heart of the town at Kuansh.

Sources said, the miscreants wearing masks first broke the CCTVs cameras in the ATMs counters and opened the machines with gas cutters. While over Rs16 lakh was looted from SBI counter, nearly Rs six lakh and Rs seven lakh were looted from Axis and ICICI ATMs.

Bhadrak SP Dilip Das said, three police teams and a scientific team have been engaged to nab the miscreants.

