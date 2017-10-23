GST: A major reform to make country’s economy better, would remain as Good and Simple Tax, says MuKhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi, October 23: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Monday stated that GST will remain as a Good and Simple Tax in the coming days to come.

According to reports, Naqvi comments came in the backdrop of Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia’s declared that the government is planning to take a step to ease GST that have compliance burden on small businesses.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated to media that Goods Service Tax is major reform to make the country’s economy better and to make small, medium and big businesses easy. The GST is meant to provide ease of doing business.

It is a very big reform of the single window taxation system. GST will remain as Good and Simple Tax in the coming days and will prove to be a better medium for small traders and businessmen.”

Earlier Narendra Modi was first termed the GST as a ‘good and simple tax’ on July 1, when it was launched at a gala event at the historic Central Hall of Parliment also introducing such major reforms to the country then it is natural to face minor challenges and obstacles.

“Based on the suggestions and improvements regarding such a major reform, the GST Council is conducting meetings time and again.

Naqvi also stated that Overcoming this obstacle to the priority of our government and the GST council and the Finance Minister has himself made improvements in that regard.

Meanwhile for the probability of diesel, petrol and real estate coming within the ambit of the GST Naqvi stated that for future proceedings the GST Council takes them into consideration.