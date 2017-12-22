GST: A mammoth step towards overhauling indirect tax system in 2017.

The Center’s decision to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July crippled the weakened economy further. This is said to have happened due to the faults in its implementation.

GST is a tax imposed on sale, production and usage of goods and services. GST has implemented in the nation for achieving an overall economic growth. Through its implementation, it was intended to replace the indirect taxes imposed on goods and services by the Central government and the State governments.

The year 2017 started with the economy stumbling under the note ban move. The note ban actually lead to a near dead stage for small businesses, particularly in the informal sector depending on hard cash. It had also brought down the real estate business by suppressing consumer demand.

The construction sector became slow due to reduced demand for steel and cement. Agriculture also continued under stress with a reduced growth in the second quarter to 1.7%, compared with the 4.1% recorded a year ago.

It all finally turned out to be utter confusion, protests, price hikes, and heart block for the Indian economy.

The anxieties over the GST and demonetisation did not do much to affect the share markets. Sensex hit record highs to breach the 33,000 mark.

The tax system was improved in November when 178 items were moved from the 28% tax slab to 18%.