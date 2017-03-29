GST Bill: Marathon Debate in Lok Sabha Today Without Lunch Break 

New Delhi, March 29: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill- the biggest tax reform since independence – is set to be debated for 7 hours without a lunch break in Lok Sabha today.

Going by Centre’s planning, they may press to pass the bill by March 29-30. However, it is not going to be a smooth affair for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The discussion on Goods and Services Tax bill is expected to start in the Lok Sabha at around 12 noon and to continue till late evening without any break.

Central Government proposes to launch Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 2017 July 1. Describing the GST bill as “revolutionary”, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hoped all the related bills would be passed with the consensus in the current budget session of Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in detail briefed the party Parliamentarians about all the four Goods and Service (GST) Bills in Tuesday’s Parliamentary party move.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has already approved four-tier tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent plus an additional cess on demerit goods like luxury cars, aerated drinks, and tobacco products.