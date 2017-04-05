GST Bills to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi, April 05: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) supplementary bills will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today after it was cleared in Lok Sabha on March 29.

The bills that will be tabled in Rajya Sabha include Central GST, Integrated GST, UT GST and GST Compensation.

Among the four bills passed in Lok Sabha, the Central GST bill deals with the taxation related to Centre, the Union Territory GST bill deals with the taxation in Union Territories and the integrated GST bill deals with the taxation of inter-state movement of goods and services.

The Opposition in all likelihood bring some amendments and force voting on them as it did in case of the finance bill last week.

The ‘revolutionary’ bill, which is said to be a culmination of all indirect taxes under one bracket, is being scheduled for rollout on July 1, 2017.