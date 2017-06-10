GST makes India’s economy grow faster than China: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, June 10: India has become the fastest growing economy in the world and the GST regime will turn out to be a game changer for the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

He said that India’s economy is growing faster even that of China under the NDA government.

“The works done in the last three years have given different dimension to the economy and as a result of that, India’s economy became the fastest growing economy,” Singh said at a programme here.

“After the NDA government came to power, several decisions were taken. Fiscal parameters like the Current Account Deficit (CAD) and fiscal deficit are well under control. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is going to be rolled out from July 1 and this will be a game changer for the economy,” he said.

Singh said that the Modi government took several structural and procedural changes in the interest of people.

The Union minister also hit out at the Congress, saying its leaders had used foul language for Narendra Modi when he was the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“The government has taken so many decisions in the interest of people but do you remember that when Narendra Modi was made prime ministerial candidate in 2014, our political opponents had called him Saudagar (merchant) of what?” Singh said.

He was referring to some Congress leaders’ “maut ka saudagar” (merchant of death) barb against Modi.

Without naming anyone, he said that such people had insulted a prime ministerial candidate who has now become the “messiah” for the poor.