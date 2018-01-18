GST on 29 Items cut to Zero Percent as per council meet

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had nothing impressive to say after the GST council meet and GST Council did not finalise anything on simplification of GST returns today. Arun Jaitley said that GST rates for another 49 items have been rationalized and discussed the simplification of return filing process in the meeting, Nandan Nilekani gave a detailed presentation on simplifying return filing process.

To strengthen the GST new implementation of E-way bill will be an important anti-evasion measure. FM also said that new rates for 29 handicraft goods, 53 services categories will come into force from January 25. GST Council will hopefully approve the alternate return system in next meeting. The revised #GST rates will be applicable from January 25.

Main features of the today’s meeting.