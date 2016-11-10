Guardian angel Sushma Swaraj offers help to woman stranded in United States after husband’s death

New Jersey, November 10: An Indian woman in the US who gave birth to a baby girl few days ago, weeks after her husband died of a heart attack has been assured by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of all possible help.

Swaraj has already directed the Indian Embassy in Washington to help Deepika Pandey, who is from eastern Uttar Pradesh, and now residing in New Jersey in the US.

The woman’s husband Hariom Pandey, who was a software engineer, had died of a heart attack on October 19 in Boston and days later his friends had taken her to New Jersey to ensure her better care as they stay there. Deepika also has a four-year-old son.

“Deepika – We are with you in this hour of tragedy. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to help you,” Swaraj tweeted.

Deepika Pandey’s family had initially requested the minister to arrange for medical insurance for her as the insurance she had for Boston was not valid in New Jersey.

Now the family has requested the government to ensure early grant of passport to the new born by the US authorities who by birth is an American citizen.

The family also requested the government to ensure expeditious issuance of Overseas Indian Card to the new born so that Deepika Pandey and her two children can return to India at the earliest.