Guided missile cruiser INS Betwa tips over in Mumbai dry dock

Mumbai,Dec5:A guided missile cruiser INS Betwa has tipped over in the dry docks in Mumbai.INS Betwa (F39) is a Brahmaputra-class guided missile frigate currently in service with the Indian Navy. The ship is named for the Betwa River.

The incident occurred at about 1.50 pm. “The extent of the damage is being assessed,” said a Naval Officer.

This Brahmaputra class ship, a guide missile frigate, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2004 and has participated in several exercises.

In January 2014, the same ship had run aground and collided with an unidentified object while approaching the Mumbai naval base. The sonar system of the frigate was cracked, leading to faulty readings and an ingress of saltwater into sensitive equipment.

Monday’s incident is yet another mishap of the India Navy. The earlier being INS Sindhurakshak, among others.