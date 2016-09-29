Guinness World Record for the largest Lego sculpture in UK

London, Sep 29:A new Guinness World Record for the largest Lego sculpture has been set in the UK, where a 13-metre high replica of the Londons iconic Tower Bridge was created using an astounding 5,805,846 individual pieces.

The structure beats the previous record by 470,646 bricks.

Laid end to end, the bricks used in the construction would stretch for almost 200 miles – the equivalent distance from Tower Bridge in London to Paris.

Led by Duncan Titmarsh, a LEGO Certified Professional, it took five months to construct the Tower Bridge structure.

“This is an epic, outstanding build that absolutely captures the imagination in a way we havent seen before. With LEGO bricks and some imagination you really can build anything!” said Emma Owen, LEGO UK and Ireland Spokeswoman, speaking on confirmation of the record.

The new record beats the previous title holder – a replica of a Star Wars X-wing fighter, built from 5,335,200 bricks in 2013 to promote the Star Wars: Clone Wars cartoon.

The original Tower Bridge in London was built in 1886?1894. It crosses the River Thames close to the Tower of London and is about 244 metres long and 65 metres high