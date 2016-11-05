Gujarat : 14 killed in road accident

Ahmedabad, Nov 05: At least 14 persons were killed and three injured when a pick-up van they were traveling in collided with a truck on the Dholka-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district, police said on Saturday.

The injured persons in the late Friday accident are critical and admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, the police official said.

The victims belong to five families from Sokhda village of Rajkot district.

They were returning from Pavagadh in Panchmahal when the accident took place.

Nine of those killed are from one Jinjariya family.

Pavagadh is a popular pilgrimage hill station in central Gujarat.

Senior cabinet Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma, who is an MLA from Dholka, rushed to the area following the accident.

IANS