 Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh fired up for Assembly Election: EC May Announce Dates Today

New Delhi, October 12: Assembly election dates in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be announced today.the Gujarat elections will be held in 2 phases while the Himachal elections will be in a single phase.

According to reports says AK Joti stated on Gujarat polls that “without doubt”, be held in December this year. The tenure of the Gujarat Assembly ends on January 22, 2018.

On a press conference Joti stated that “There is no doubt the polls will be held in December,” When asked if it will be held in two phases, he added that it was yet to be decided.

The strength in the 182-member Gujarat House currently comprises 118 BJP MLAs, 42 from the Congress, two from the NCP, and one from JD(U).

Nirvachan Sadan, 4 PM today: Presser by the Election Commission, to announce schedule for Assembly Elections to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/rYX4Ic01VX — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 12, 2017

The election announcement will be made at 4 PM in Delhi today.

Reports say a tenure of 182-member Gujarat assembly is due to end on 22 January 2018. Elections in Gujarat in 2012 were held in two phases on 13 and 17 December 2012 respectively. The term of the 68-member Himachal Assembly ends on 7 January 2018.