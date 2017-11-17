Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: BJP announces first phase candidate list for 70 constituencies.

Allahabad/Gujarat, November 17: The BJP had published the first phase candidate list for the Gujarat Assembly election. There are about 70 candidates in the first list in which Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nithin Patel were included.

The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would be contesting from Rajkot west constituency. While Nitin Patel would be contesting from Mohasana. The BJP state president Jitu Vakhani would be contesting from Bhavnagar West.

RajKot West from where the chief Minister Vijay Rupani is contesting is a sure success seat of the BJP. A recent joinee from congress to BJP and former MLA Raghavji Patel was given the Jamnagar seat.

Former Congress leaders like Ramnish Parmar and CK Raloji are also included in the first list. In most of the constituencies among this 70 announced, the BJP candidates are sitting MLAs.

The election would be held in two phases on 7th and 14th of December.