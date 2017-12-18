Gujarat Assembly Poll Results 2017: Jignesh Mevani wins, Deputy CM Nitin Patel leads

Ahmedabad, December 18: Independent candidate Jignesh Mevani wins by over 21,000 votes in Vadgam. Congress did not field a candidate for this constituency, which is a traditional stronghold of the party. BJP leader Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai finishes second with 42,429 votes. Interestingly, Congress sitting MLA Manibhai Vaghela had won the seat by a margin of 21,000 votes in the last assembly polls.

After trailing in the Mehsana constituency, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel leads by over 300 votes! Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel is close behind. Jivabhai had claimed three EVMs used in the second phase of elections on December 14 were found to be connected with Bluetooth.

Counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh began 8 am Monday with early trends showing a neck and neck fight between the BJP and Congress in Gujarat. Over two hours into counting, the BJP is now leading in 105 seats and the Congress is ahead in 70 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, BJP is leading in 41 seats while Virbhadra Singh-led Congress is leading in 21 seats as of 11.50 am.