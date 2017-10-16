Gujarat Assembly Polls On Door Step: PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally Today

New Delhi, Oct 16: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Poll bound home state Gujarat and address a mega rally of party workers gathering from across the state.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and reiterated that he will do everything in the best interest of the people of Gujarat. I bow to the people of Gujarat for blessing BJP for decades. We will always fulfil the dreams of every Gujarati with full strength & vigour, the Tweet says.

I bow to the people of Gujarat for blessing BJP for decades. We will always fulfil the dreams of every Gujarati with full strength & vigour — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2017

”Prime Minister will address a gathering at the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan’, which is being organized by the state Bharatiya Janata party to celebrate the conclusion of the saffron party’s ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ (March for Honour)” Says Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani.

The ‘Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan’ will be held at ‘Bhat Gam’ near Gandhinagar on Today afternoon.

The function will formally mark the conclusion of 15-day long ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party started the yatra from two routes – one from Karamsad on the first of this month, and another from Porbandar on October 2.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will also be present at the concluding ceremony of the Yatra.

The ‘Gaurav Yatra’ was meant to highlight the achievements of the BJP government in the state.

The first leg of the yatra started from Karamsad, the native place of Sardar Patel on October 1, and traveled through districts of Central and North Gujarat, whereas the second leg started on October 2 from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, which passed through Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

Several Union Ministers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, I&B Minister Smriti Irani addressed rallies at different places during the yatra.

The yatra covered total 149 constituencies of the state and traveled more than 4000-km.

With Agency Inputs