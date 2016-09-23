Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to host ‘Twitter Townhall’

AHMEDABAD,Sept23: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will host a ‘Twitter townhall’ today where citizens can ask any question related to the state government on the microblogging site to him.

“Happy to announce that I am hosting a Twitter townhall on September 23,” Mr Rupani tweeted.

“People of the state can ask me any question related to the development or administrative work or any other issues regarding the state,” Mr Rupani said in a video message posted on Twitter.

“This is an attempt to build a bridge between people and the government and I am hopeful that through this programme, we will come to know many things and people will also be informed,” he added.

According to the Chief Minister, due to social media it has become easier to communicate with the people directly.