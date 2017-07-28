Gujarat Congress party huddles over alarming exodus of MLAs to BJP

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, July 28: Facing an alarming exodus on MLAs, the Congress party in Gujarat huddled on Friday to discuss their future strategy ahead of Rajya Sabha elections. Congress top brass Ahmad Patel, Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Singh Surjewala held a key meeting with Gujarat Congress MLAs amidst the resignations of six MLAs since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ramsinh Parmar has become the sixth Congress MLA to submit his resignation. Earlier in the day two Congress MLAs, Maan Singh Chouhan and Sana Bhai Choudhari offered their resignations. This came a day after three Congress MLAs, P. I. Patel, Balwantsinh Rajput and Tejashree Patel quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking on the issue, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanbhai Vora said that nine MLAs have given resignation since yesterday, but he received only five resignations in the paper. “I got the resignation of the three MLAs of Gujarat yesterday. Sana Bhai Choudhary gave me his resignation. Maan Singh Chauhan gave me his resignation today. No one has asked for the time, whoever will come to my office, I will talk to them,” he added.

This comes when the Rajya Sabha election is around the corner in Gujarat. BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. Currently, Shah is an MLA from Gujarat’s Naranpura constituency. (ANI)